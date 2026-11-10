Punjab Police arrest 60 gangsters every month; 9 most-wanted carry Rs 10-lakh rewards

Punjab has caught an average of 60 gangsters every month, or nearly two daily, over the past 4.5 years, with the total number of arrests touching 3,339 since the formation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on April 6, 2022.

As per the available police data on gangsters, the state has arrested 3,339 gangsters and criminals up to November 10.

DGP Gaurav Yadav told The Tribune, “We have arrested 3,339 gangsters and criminals, neutralised 41 and busted 1,293 criminal modules since April 6, 2022.

“This has been a focused operation of the Punjab Police with the help of security agencies,” DGP Yadav said.

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“These gangsters have been actively helped by Pakistan's ISI and other anti-India groups based in Canada and different foreign countries. It is a momentous task to trace them and stop their activities, for which the police is taking active help of central agencies.”

Police have also recovered 2,525 weapons and 755 vehicles used in crime. The AGTF's own share is 503 arrests, 10 neutralised, 196 modules busted, 421 weapons and 121 vehicles.

Field units account for the rest, with 2,836 arrests, 31 neutralised, 1,097 modules busted, 2,104 weapons and 634 vehicles.

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The DGP said 17 foreign-based gangsters have been deported or extradited to India in recent years. They include Vicky Brar from the UAE, Anmol Bishnoi from the USA, Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Bishnoi from Azerbaijan, Joban Billa from Indonesia and Jassa Behbal from Malaysia. Two more were returned from Canada, and others from the Philippines, Hong Kong, Armenia, Moldova and Central Asia.

Gurwinder Singh alias Afridi, brought back from Ethiopia, is the latest and the first from Africa. Amrit Dalam's return from Moldova was the first from Europe.

Police have so far had 49 Red Corner Notices issued through NCB-India. Another 13 are pending with the bureau and 72 are in process. Nine Blue Corner Notices have been issued, one is pending and 10 are in process.

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Reward list: Who remains on the radar

Punjab Police have notified a first list of 28 wanted criminals. Nine carry a reward of Rs 10 lakh and 19 carry Rs 5 lakh. Six of the 28 have now been brought to book. They are Joban Billa, Aditya Kapoor alias Makhan, Shakti Kumar, Jaskaran Singh alias Katta, Rajinder Singh alias Billa and Afridi.

The key names still on the police radar in the Rs 10-lakh reward category include Goldy Brar, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike, Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, Satbir Singh alias Satta Naushera, Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal, Prabhdeep Singh alias Prabh Dasuwal, Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patyal, Sarwan Singh alias Jeewan Fauji and Rohit Godara.

The DGP said nine major gangs are active in the state, most directed by leaders based abroad. These include the Bambiha and Gopi Ghanshampuria gang, the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Harry Chatha gang, the Rinda gang, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Arzoo Bishnoi gang, and the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang.

The AGTF's WhatsApp helpline, 93946-93946, has received 1,028 complaints, of which 823 (80 per cent) have been resolved and 205 are pending. Police registered 97 FIRs and made 12 arrests on the complaints.

They also put 24 people under preventive detention and kept 119 under surveillance. Police said the informant's identity is kept confidential and a cash reward is given if the information leads to the arrest of a wanted criminal.