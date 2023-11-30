Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Chandigarh, November 30
In a major breakthrough for Punjab Police, Counter Intelligence-Jalandhar apprehended notorious gangster Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal, an operative of foreign-based gangster Sonu Khatri.
Taking to X, the Punjab DGP shared the information.
Jassa was wanted in 6 cases of murder, including the sensational double-murder of a mother & daughter, in village Bhojowal, Jalandhar Rural and other heinous crimes.@PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to make Punjab safe & secure as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 30, 2023
The DGP said Jassa was wanted in six cases of murder, including the sensational double-murder of a woman and daughter at Bhojowal village of Jalandhar and other heinous crimes.
