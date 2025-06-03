DT
Punjab police arrest Tarn Taran man for sharing Army secrets with ISI

Punjab police arrest Tarn Taran man for sharing Army secrets with ISI

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:44 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
Investigators believe the accused had been regularly passing on classified data, including troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a serious threat to national security. Tribune photo
The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a man identified as Gagandeep Singh from Tarn Taran for allegedly sharing sensitive information about Indian Army movements with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during Operation Sindoor.

On X, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, said the accused was in direct contact with Gopal Singh Chawla, a Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader.

The police recovered a mobile phone from Singh containing sensitive military information and contact details of more than 20 ISI operatives.

Investigators believe the accused had been regularly passing on classified data, including troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a serious threat to national security.

DGP Yadav stated that Singh also received payments from Pakistani handlers through Indian financial channels. A comprehensive financial and technical probe is currently underway to uncover the full extent of the espionage network and identify additional collaborators.

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at City Police Station, Tarn Taran. Further investigation is ongoing.

