Punjab police arrest Tarn Taran man for sharing Army secrets with ISI

The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a man identified as Gagandeep Singh from Tarn Taran for allegedly sharing sensitive information about Indian Army movements with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during Operation Sindoor.

On X, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, said the accused was in direct contact with Gopal Singh Chawla, a Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader.

Acting swiftly on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, Tarn Taran Police, in a joint operation arrests Gagandeep Singh @ Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, Tarn Taran. Arrested accused had been in contact with the Pakistan ISI

The police recovered a mobile phone from Singh containing sensitive military information and contact details of more than 20 ISI operatives.

Investigators believe the accused had been regularly passing on classified data, including troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a serious threat to national security.

DGP Yadav stated that Singh also received payments from Pakistani handlers through Indian financial channels. A comprehensive financial and technical probe is currently underway to uncover the full extent of the espionage network and identify additional collaborators.

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at City Police Station, Tarn Taran. Further investigation is ongoing.