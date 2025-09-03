DT
PT
Punjab police arrest two associates of foreign-based terrorist Landa Harike

Punjab police arrest two associates of foreign-based terrorist Landa Harike

Recover arms and ammunition from accused
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:27 PM Sep 03, 2025 IST
The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab, in a joint operation with Tarn Taran police, has arrested two key associates of foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike.

The accused, identified as Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky and Harpreet Singh alias Prince, were apprehended with a .32 caliber pistol, a .315 caliber pistol and nine live cartridges.

Vikramjit Singh, a proclaimed offender, was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Jhabal police station in March 2024 and had been absconding since then. His accomplice, Ajaypal alias Mota, was earlier arrested by Tarn Taran Police after a brief exchange of fire in March 2025.

Both accused have a criminal background with several cases registered against them, including attempt to murder, NDPS Act, Arms Act and snatching.

The arrest of these two individuals is expected to help resolve several pending cases, according to Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav.

Further interrogation is ongoing to trace their network and handlers. A fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered against them. The police reiterated its commitment to dismantling gangster-terrorist networks and safeguarding peace and security in the state.

