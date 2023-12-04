Punjab Police arrest two operatives of banned Sikhs for Justice

Chandigarh, December 4
Two operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) were arrested for writing pro-Khalistan slogans at many places in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, a top police officer on Monday.
Pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is the chief of the SFJ.
“In a major breakthrough, CI (counter intelligence) Bathinda has arrested two #SFJ operatives for writing Boycott Air India/Khalistan slogans at various public places including #Punjab, #Himachal, #Rajasthan, backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Pannu & Jagjeet Singh of Sikhs for Justice in #NewYork,” Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.
“FIR registered and further investigation is under process,” he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; leaves roads inundated, runway flooded
Chennai airport operations suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm
Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed
Group of militants on their way to Myanmar ambushed by anoth...
Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana
Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident
Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats
This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the s...
AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked
Punjab MP was suspended on August 11