Punjab police arrested 1,097 big fish among 6,997 smugglers since July; seized 406 kg heroin, says IGP Gill

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The Punjab police have arrested as many as 6,997 drug smugglers including 1,097 big fish since July 5.

The police have registered a total of 5,346 FIRs of which 580 are related to commercial quantity.

IGP Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was addressing his weekly press conference here on Monday, said the police teams have recovered 259.7 kg heroin from across the state in the past four months.

Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was recovered by the Punjab police teams from the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 406.5 kg in four months, he said.

Apart from seizing big-haul of heroin, the IGP said the police have also recovered 300 kg opium, 197.2 kg ganja, 293 quintal of poppy husk, and 27.56 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids from across the state since July.

The police have also recovered Rs 4.49 crore of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in the past four months.

Giving fortnightly update, the IGP said in the last two weeks, the police have arrested 508 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 399 FIRs, including 54 commercial, and recovered 26.5 kg heroin, 17 kg opium, 13.8 kg ganja, 19 quintal of poppy husk, and 1.2 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides recovering Rs 4.5 lakh drug money from their possession.

He said the total number of arrests reached 383 since the special drive to arrest proclaimed offenders/absconders was started on July 5.

#Punjab Police