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Home / Punjab / Punjab Police arresting 145 drug peddlers, recovering 6.7 kg heroin daily amid drug crackdown

Punjab Police arresting 145 drug peddlers, recovering 6.7 kg heroin daily amid drug crackdown

Over 75,000 smugglers arrested and 3,472 kg heroin seized since launch of ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ drive in March 2025

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:23 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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While Punjab grapples with drug scourge, drug recovery data of Punjab police reveals concerning details of prevailing drug menace in the state.

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Shocking as it may seem, Punjab police are arresting nearly as many as 145 drug peddlers and recovering nearly 6.7kg of heroin each day since the launch of its drive Yudh Nashian Virudh’ 17 months ago.

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Punjab Police data states that in all 54,916 first information reports (FIRs) were registered, leading to the arrest of 75,102 drug smugglers and recovery of 3472 kg heroin since March 1,2025.

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Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the Punjab police has been conducting operations simultaneously in all the 28 Police districts of the state since the launch of this anti-drug drive ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ launched 17 months ago.

Apart from the recovery of 3472 kg haul of heroin, Special DGP Law and Order Praveen Sinha said that police have also seized 871 kg opium, 425 quintals poppy husk, 86 kg charas, 1193 kg ganja, 60 kg ICE, 60.78 lakh intoxicant pills/tablets, and Rs 21.64 crore drug money.

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On day 518, Punjab Police arrested 91 drug smugglers on Saturday and recovered 20.3 kg heroin, 15,249 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 3800 drug money from their possession. As part of De-addiction, the Punjab Police has convinced 11 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment today.

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