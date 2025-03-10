Punjab Police ASI honoured for portrait artistry with American diamonds

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav awarded ASI Ashok Kumar with Director General’s Commendation Disc for his outstanding portrait artistry using American diamonds. Kumar also received a cash award of Rs 1 lakh from the DGP.

Kumar’s journey is a testament to his hard work and dedication. He began by sketching pencil portraits to make a living in Ludhiana. His big break came when he gifted a portrait to visiting President Abdul Kalam in September 2003. Kalam was impressed and awarded Kumar Rs 20,000, promising him a suitable job. Kumar later joined the Punjab Police as a constable.

Kumar’s artistic talents have earned him numerous recognitions. In 2019, he set a world record by creating the largest painting (18 ft x 12 ft) of Guru Nanak Dev. The Limca Book of Records recognised him in 2020 for making miniature portraits (2.5 cm x 2.5 cm) of women pioneers and all Presidents of India. Recently, he was honoured by the World Book of Records in Dubai.

Kumar is known for creating diamond portraits of icons that shimmer with life. His technique has been praised for refining the world of fine arts by blending craftsmanship with brilliance. American diamonds, popularly known as ‘Zarkan’ or ‘Jarkan’, are lab-developed diamonds, and an affordable alternative of real diamonds. Also known as cubic zirconia (CZ), they are synthetic gemstones made of zirconium dioxide in a laboratory.

Kumar expressed his gratitude to DGP Gaurav Yadav and ADGP MF Farooqui for their encouragement. He also credited President Kalam for helping him get a job. Kumar creates portraits of all Indian gods, transcending religious boundaries, and feels blessed by Guru Nanak Dev.