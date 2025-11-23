DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab Police ASI posted at BBMB barrier in Nangal dies of ‘accidental fire’

Punjab Police ASI posted at BBMB barrier in Nangal dies of ‘accidental fire’

Police personnel posted at the barrier hear a gunshot from the room in which Amar Chand was sitting and find him lying on the floor in a pool of blood

Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 10:32 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
Police sources claimed the ASI died due to an accidental fire from his service revolver. Photo for representation. Thinkstock
Amar Chand, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police posted at Barmula barrier of the Bhakra Beas Management Board in Nangal, died of a gunshot.

Sources said Amar Chand was on duty at the BBMB security barrier to the Bhakra Dam in Nangal town on the Punjab-Himachal barrier on Saturday night. Police personnel posted at the barrier heard a gunshot from the room in which Amar Chand was sitting. They found the ASI lying on the floor in a pool of blood. He was rushed to BBMB hospital in Nangal where he was declared dead.

Police sources claimed the ASI died due to an accidental fire from his service revolver. A case would be registered after the post-mortem, they said.

