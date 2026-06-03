Punjab police ASI posted with CIA Wing nabbed while 'accepting bribe' of Rs 1.3 lakh

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended a Punjab police ASI while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh.

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As per the information, the accused official has been identified as ASI Gurjeet Singh, posted with the CIA Wing, who had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh from the complainant, Bohra, a resident of Naurang Ke Siyal village in the district.

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The complainant was reportedly booked in an NDPS-related matter last month. However, the ASI had allegedly demanded money in lieu of excluding his name from the FIR. The deal was reportedly finalised at Rs 2.30 lakh, out of which Bohra had already paid Rs 1 lakh to the ASI as an advance.

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VB officials said that after a preliminary enquiry into the complaint, a VB team laid a trap during which the accused was arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Mohali, and further investigation into the case is under way.