An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police allegedly shot himself with an assault rifle near the SSP's office in the district administrative complex here on Friday, officials said.

When contacted, SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Rai confirmed the death of ASI Narinderjit Singh by suicide.

According to police, Singh, who was posted in the Police Lines, snatched the assault rifle from his colleague and shot himself.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step, the SP said.