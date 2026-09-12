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Home / Punjab / Punjab Police bring back gangster Amrit Dalam from Moldova in first Europe extradition

Punjab Police bring back gangster Amrit Dalam from Moldova in first Europe extradition

A close aide of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Dalam wanted in seven murder cases

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:10 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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In its first-ever extradition of a fugitive from a European country, the Punjab Police on Friday successfully brought back gangster Amrit Dalam from the Republic of Moldova, in coordination with central agencies and international partners.

Dalam is a close aide of category A gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

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Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said Dalam was wanted in seven murder cases and multiple cases of attempt to murder. He was also booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, the Explosives Act and the NDPS Act.

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A four-member team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), led by SP Bikramjit Singh Brar and comprising Inspector Pushvinder Singh, Sub-Inspector Jaspreet Singh and ASI Varinder Kumar, carried out the extradition operation.

The team spent seven days in Moldova holding meetings with local authorities to complete the extradition formalities. The accused was then brought to India via a transit route through Baku in Azerbaijan.

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The AGTF team landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday morning.

Police officials said the operation marked a significant milestone for the force, as it was its first successful extradition of a fugitive from a European country.

The operation also reflected the growing coordination between the state police, central agencies and international law enforcement partners in tracking down gangsters operating from abroad.

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