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Home / Punjab / Punjab Police, BSF recover 10.75 kg heroin near Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur

Punjab Police, BSF recover 10.75 kg heroin near Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur

Contraband suspected to have been drone-dropped; latest seizure follows recovery of 20.298 kg heroin on October 10

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 07:44 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 10.750 kg of heroin from agricultural fields near Tega Singh Wala village along the Indo-Pakistan border in the Arif Ke area of Ferozepur district. Image credit/iStock
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In a joint operation, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 10.750 kg of heroin from agricultural fields near Tega Singh Wala village along the Indo-Pakistan border in the Arif Ke area of Ferozepur district.

Acting on a specific input, the security agencies searched the fields and seized the contraband, which was suspected to have been dropped by a drone. An FIR (No. 131) has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

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The latest recovery comes amid a series of heroin seizures along the border. On October 10, the police and the BSF recovered 20.298 kg of heroin near Border Outpost (BOP) Pachharian during a joint operation.

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Earlier, on September 27, the police arrested three alleged drug smugglers near BOP Kasso Ke and recovered 12.301 kg of heroin from them.

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