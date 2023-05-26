Punjab Police bust criminal gang; arrest one of its members

Chandigarh, May 26
Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, on Friday busted a criminal gang with the arrest of its one member.
They also seized a .30 bore pistol and five cartridges from him.
The arrested accused has been identified as Rahul alias Akash of Naurang Ke Leli village in Ferozepur. The police also booked his close associate, Sukh alias Subhash of Babra Azam Shah village in Ferozepur. Both accused are history-sheeters and have been facing cases of murder, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act.
Giving details, SSOC, SAS Nagar, AIG Ashwani Kapur, said they had received inputs that accused Rahul and Sukh, who were out on bail, were hatching a conspiracy to target members of the opposite gangs. They were also arranging more weapons from their unidentified associates, he added.
Acting swiftly, a team of SSOC apprehended accused Rahul after recovering a pistol from him, while Sukh managed to flee from the spot, said AIG Kapur, while adding that police teams are trying to nab the absconding accused.
A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory
The malware is also capable of gaining access to camera, mod...
Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking direction for inauguration of new Parliament building by President
A Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Nar...
Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds
Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate,...
Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years
Gandhi had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomat...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting
The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...