Punjab Police bust criminal gang; arrest one of its members

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, on Friday busted a criminal gang with the arrest of its one member.

They also seized a .30 bore pistol and five cartridges from him.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rahul alias Akash of Naurang Ke Leli village in Ferozepur. The police also booked his close associate, Sukh alias Subhash of Babra Azam Shah village in Ferozepur. Both accused are history-sheeters and have been facing cases of murder, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act.

Giving details, SSOC, SAS Nagar, AIG Ashwani Kapur, said they had received inputs that accused Rahul and Sukh, who were out on bail, were hatching a conspiracy to target members of the opposite gangs. They were also arranging more weapons from their unidentified associates, he added.

Acting swiftly, a team of SSOC apprehended accused Rahul after recovering a pistol from him, while Sukh managed to flee from the spot, said AIG Kapur, while adding that police teams are trying to nab the absconding accused.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, police station.