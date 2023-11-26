Punjab police bust cross-border drug racket being operated US-based smuggler; 2 arrested

Chandigarh, November 26
With the arrest of two men and seizure of 6 kg of heroin from their possession, the Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a cross-border drugs-smuggling racket operated by a US-based smuggler.
Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused were identified as Mohinderpal Singh of Model Town, Hoshiarpur and Sourav Sharma of Panj Pipli Chand Nagar, Hoshiarpur.
Apart from seizing the contraband, police have also impounded a car used by the duo for transporting the consignment.
Bhullar said police acted on reliable inputs that associates of United States-based smuggler Jasmit Singh alias Lucky have retrieved a consignment of heroin sent by Pakistan-based smugglers from across the border and are going to deliver it to someone.
Police teams conducted a special check in Burj village on the Attari road and arrested the accused as they were waiting for someone with the consignment.
The commissioner said the accused were in direct touch with Lucky and were supplying heroin across Punjab after getting the contraband smuggled from Pakistan.
He said further investigation is on to unearth the entire network of drug suppliers, dealers and their clientele.
Efforts are also being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused till date, the officer added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night
After 86 meters of vertical drilling, the crust of tunnel wi...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai hostages after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute
Egypt, Qatar help defuse aid dispute that threatened deal
‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK
Gurmit Kaur has no family to turn to in UK and no family to ...