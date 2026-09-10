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Home / Punjab / Punjab Police bust illegal arms network; recover 2 AK-47 rifles, 50 cartridges

Punjab Police bust illegal arms network; recover 2 AK-47 rifles, 50 cartridges

An FIR has been registered at the Chheharta police station under relevant provisions of the Arms Act

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:04 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The police are now investigating the alleged foreign connection and the source of the weapons. File photo
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The Commissionerate Police have busted an illegal arms supply network with the arrest of three persons and recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 50 live cartridges from their possession.

According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based arms smuggler and were involved in supplying illegal weapons to criminal elements in Punjab.

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An FIR has been registered at the Chheharta police station under relevant provisions of the Arms Act. The police are now investigating the alleged foreign connection and the source of the weapons.

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DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said efforts were underway to identify other persons linked to the network and establish its backward and forward linkages. The investigators are also probing whether the accused were part of a larger cross-border arms-smuggling network operating in the state.

The police said further investigation was underway.

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