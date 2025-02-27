DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab Police bust illegal firearms racket in Phagwara, 3 arrested

Punjab Police bust illegal firearms racket in Phagwara, 3 arrested

Recover two 7.65mm pistols with 12 live cartridges, one .32 bore revolver with three live cartridges, and two empty cartridges
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:11 PM Feb 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The accused, involved in illegal firearms racket, in police custody in Phagwara.
Phagwara police have arrested three individuals and seized a cache of firearms in a major crackdown on illegal arms.

Phagwara SSP Gaurav Toora said the accused have been identified as Nishant Raj, Ashutosh, and J Mani Ratanam, all natives of Bihar who were currently residing in Phagwara.

SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the police recovered two 7.65mm pistols with 12 live cartridges, one .32 bore revolver with three live cartridges, and two empty cartridges.

Cases under sections 140(3), 305, 324, 191(3), and 190 BNS have been filed against the accused.

SSP Gaurav Toora stated that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms trafficking in the region.

He added that further investigation to ascertain possible connections between the arrested accused and larger arms smuggling operations is underway.

