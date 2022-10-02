Punjab police bust inter-state drug cartel with arrest of J-K teacher; 5.5kg heroin seized

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 2

The Special Task Force of Punjab Police have arrested a Jammu and Kashmir resident and seized 5kg heroin from his possession. He was part of an inter-state drug cartel that was involved in smuggling contraband from Pakistan through Jammu and Kashmir border.

The accused was identified as Nizamdeen of Kirni Khurd village in J&K’s Poonch district, who worked as an ITI teacher. His name figured during the interrogation of three alleged drug traffickers, including a jail inmate who was brought from Ferozepur jail on production warrant.

STF AIG Rashpal Singh said with their arrest the Punjab police have busted a drug module involved in smuggling heroin from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab.

Giving details, he said on September 26, the STF official got a tip off that Navtej Singh alias Saba of Chohla Khurd village, Jagmit Singh of Johal Dhaiwala village and Jagdeep Singh of Rani Walah, all in TarnTaran, were running a drug racket from jail.

Jagdeep was lodged in Ferozepur jail who used to contact Navtej and Jagmit for smuggling the contraband. Navtej and Jagmit were held by the police with 500gm of heroin on September 26. A case under Section 21-C/25/29 of NDPS Act was registered against them.

On information from these people, a Punjab Police team led by DSP Sikander Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir and arrested the suspect, who was identified as Nizamdeen. His arrest led to the seizure of 5kg heroin.

“Till now, 5.5kg of heroin has been seized and four persons arrested. Further interrogation is underway and we are hoping for more recovery,” said AIG Rashpal Singh while adding that backward and forward links were being ascertained to bust the entire interstate drug nexus.