Punjab Police bust inter-state illegal weapon supply module, 2 arrested

The Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence wing in Jalandhar on Thursday busted an inter-state illegal weapons supply module with the arrest of two persons from Uttar Pradesh and recovered 10 country-made pistols and 20 magazines from them.

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The accused were identified as Dalesh Kumar, alias Saurav Kumar, alias Nannu, a resident of Paindapur village in Aligarh, and Amit Chahar, a resident of Baseri Chahar village in Agra.

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Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the two suspects were arrested in Mathura, where five pistols and 10 magazines were initially recovered from Dalesh Kumar's car. Following his disclosure, an additional five pistols and 10 magazines were recovered from the Mathura-Palwal Highway.

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The development came almost a month after two Babbar Khalsa International operatives -- Sukhwinder alias Sunny and Rawal -- were arrested for procuring and further placing three grenades and one IED near Balachaur on the directions of their foreign-based handler Jassi Kulam. The same IED was later used in the blast at the Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh.

The DGP said the arrests of the two UP-based accused have uncovered that these two individuals were operating under the direction of foreign criminals based in Germany and the USA, who were supplying weapons to criminal gangs in Punjab.

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Both were also involved in procuring weapons and carrying out firing for extortion at a travel agent's residence in Garhshankar in the directions of foreign-based handlers, he added.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act was registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.