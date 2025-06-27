Punjab Police bust ISI-backed BKI terror module, nab 3

Punjab Police on Friday said they have busted a Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed terror module named Babbar Khalsa International after nabbing three people, including a juvenile.

Sehajpal Singh and Vikramjit Singh, both residents of Ramdas in Amritsar, have been arrested, while a 17-year-old boy has been nabbed during the intelligence-led operation carried out by State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav claimed the group was conspiring to carry out attacks on police establishments and targeted killings in the Amritsar area.

"A major terror plot has been foiled, saving countless innocent lives," the DGP said.

In a post on X, he said, "In an intelligence-led operation, the SSOC, Mohali has successfully busted a Pak ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International terror module being operated by UK-based Nishan Singh and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda. Three associates, including a juvenile, have been arrested."

"During the operation, two hand grenades, one pistol, and ammunition were recovered. The nabbed accused have been identified as Sehajpal Singh and Vikramjit Singh, both residents of Ramdas in Amritsar Rural, along with a juvenile," he said.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act at SSOC, Mohali, Police Station.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, the DGP added.

Meanwhile, the AIG of SSOC, Mohali, Ravjot Grewal, said that during questioning, Sehajpal revealed that he was working on the directions of one Lovepreet Singh of Pairewal village in Amritsar who was lodged in the Ferozepur jail.

Following the disclosure, police teams have brought Lovepreet to SSOC, Mohali, on production warrant, she said.

Grewal also said interrogation revealed that Lovepreet instructed Sehajpal who roped in Vikramjit to retrieve and transport the recovered arms and explosives.

A Punjab police statement mentioned that Lovepreet, a known criminal with multiple cases registered against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Explosive Substances Act, as well as an attempt to murder, played a pivotal role in mobilising and directing ground-level operatives.

Grewal said the seized hand grenades were meant to be used in a targeted explosion with the specific location and timing to be conveyed later by the handlers abroad. The recovery Glock pistol that has been recovered was intended to be used in the targeted killing of rival gang members, she said.