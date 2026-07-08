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Home / Punjab / Punjab Police bust ‘ISI-backed’ cross-border arms smuggling module, seize 6 grenades and 12 pistols

Punjab Police bust ‘ISI-backed’ cross-border arms smuggling module, seize 6 grenades and 12 pistols

Three suspects arrested in Amritsar; police claim the consignment was meant to disturb peace in Punjab at the behest of foreign-based handlers linked to the ISI and Babbar Khalsa International

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:59 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police in Amritsar has busted an alleged cross-border arms and explosives smuggling module with the arrest of three persons, leading to the recovery of six hand grenades and 12 illegal pistols from their possession.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Chintu, Jobanpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, all residents of Kakkar village under the jurisdiction of the Lopoke police station.

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The police said the weapons and explosives had been seized and sent for forensic and scientific examination to ascertain their origin and possible use.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of a foreign-based smuggler allegedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and overseas operatives of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The suspects had allegedly received the consignment to carry out activities aimed at disturbing peace and public order in Punjab.

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Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, sharing information on X, said the recovery of explosives and sophisticated weapons had averted a potential security threat, and dealt a significant blow to cross-border terror and criminal networks operating in the state.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar under the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in this regard.

Investigators are probing the forward and backward links of the module to identify other members of the network, trace the source and intended recipients of the arms consignment, and ascertain whether the accused were involved in any previous criminal or terror-related activities.

The police are also examining the role of foreign handlers and their local contacts in facilitating the smuggling of weapons into Punjab.

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