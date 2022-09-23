Punjab police bust ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 23

The Punjab police on Friday busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda.

This was stated by the Punjab DGP in a tweet.

On directions of CM @BhagwantMann to make Punjab crime-free, @PunjabPoliceInd has busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by #Canada-based Lakhbir Landa & Pak-based Harvinder Rinda. 2 module members arrested with recovery of one AK-56 Rifle,2 Magazines & 90 live cartridges. pic.twitter.com/z2d6btnlZy — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 23, 2022

Two module members were arrested and an AK-56 rifle, two magazines and 90 live cartridges were seized.

