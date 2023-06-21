 Punjab Police bust Pak-ISI backed cross border drug smuggling module; two operatives held from Mohali : The Tribune India

Punjab Police bust Pak-ISI backed cross border drug smuggling module; two operatives held from Mohali

Arrested accused also wanted by NCB in commercial quantity drug smuggling case registered in Rajasthan

Punjab Police bust Pak-ISI backed cross border drug smuggling module; two operatives held from Mohali

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Mohali, June 21

Punjab Police have busted a cross border smuggling module backed by Pak-ISI, with the arrest of its two operatives from Mohali, said AIG SSOC SAS Nagar Ashwani Kapur here on Wednesday. Police teams have also recovered two .30 bore pistols along with ten live cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gora alias Armaan Chauhan, a resident of village Kot Ise Khan in Moga and Rohit Singh, a resident of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Both the arrested persons have criminal background as cases under NDPS registered against them in Punjab, while, they were also wanted by the NCB in a commercial quantity drug smuggling case registered in Rajasthan.

AIG Ashwani Kapur said preliminary investigations suggest that the arrested persons were key members of a highly organised cross-border smuggling module that had direct links to Pakistan-based drug smugglers. The module was actively involved in smuggling of contraband across the Indo-Pakistan border, posing a significant threat to national security, he said.

The accused Gurpreet Singh alias Gora, who is a model and singer by profession, played crucial roles in facilitating the movement of hawala money— an illegal and clandestine method of transferring funds, which further enabled the financing of the cross-border smuggling activities.

The other accused, Rohit Singh used to provide location coordinates to Pakistan entities along the Rajasthan and Punjab border via Gurpreet Singh alias Gora and thus facilitated the retrieval of heroin consignments via drones.

The AIG said that further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other individuals associated with this module.

 

#Mohali #Punjab Police #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SGPC rejects bill for free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple; says will not be allowed to be implemented

2
Entertainment

Virat Kohli charges whopping Rs 8.9 crore for each post on Instagram! His net worth is Rs 1050 crore: Report

3
Trending

Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding

4
Amritsar

From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter's meteoric rise

5
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

6
Jalandhar

Kapurthala: SHO, ASI booked for letting off drug smuggler after accepting Rs 21 lakh bribe

7
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance shares 'secret' list of 48 tainted revenue officials with govt

8
Himachal

Himachal girl Sakshi Kochhar becomes youngest Indian to get commercial pilot licence

9
Punjab

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

10
Nation

17-year old anomaly, where generals were getting lower pay than juniors, ends as government finally implements High Court orders

Don't Miss

View All
Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter's meteoric rise

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Top News

Hollywood actors to Navy Seal veterans, diplomats to spiritualists, Modi’s Yoga outreach to mirror the world

PM Modi’s yoga outreach mirrors the world—from Hollywood actors to Navy Seal veterans, diplomats to spiritualists

PM’s International Yoga Day outreach from the UN headquarter...

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Holi, other Hindu festivals on campuses days after students play with colours at Islamabad university

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university

Students had celebrated Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University, a s...

ED raids aides of Uddhav, Sanjay Raut in Rs 12,000 crore BMC Covid scam case

ED raids aides of Uddhav, Sanjay Raut in Rs 12,000 crore BMC Covid scam case

Last year, the CAG conducted a special probe and uncovered a...

Ninth International Yoga Day: PM Modi calls coming together of more than 180 countries on India’s call ‘historic’

Ninth International Yoga Day: PM Modi calls coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call 'historic'

India’s soft power on display, from late Sushma Swaraj in 20...

Woman killed by 'tantrik' on pretext of changing gender in UP, her same-sex partner arrested

Woman killed by 'tantrik' on pretext of changing gender in UP, her same-sex partner arrested

Police recovered 11 bones from near Sagar's house and have s...


Cities

View All

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter's meteoric rise

Resolve Gurbani broadcast issue amicably: Akal Takht Jathedar

Despite banned by Centre, 13 travel agents still functioning in four districts: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Knotty Affair: Cable cos causing problems to Mohini Park area residents in Amritsar

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh

Proposed MBBS college in Sarangpur to gear up for eight disciplines

Rainy spell forecast for today, weekend in Chandigarh

PGI using non-invasive therapies to save infants with heart ailments

Finally, underpass to come up at Dhakoli level crossing

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre’s services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre's services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Will take Centre’s ordinance to SC: Kejriwal

Gurugram green belts all set to be revamped

Rs 4 lakh looted in Noida

Jailed gangster's property worth Rs 2.49 cr attached

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in ~21L drug bribery case

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

Cable mess: Smart City, Jalandhar, entangled in web of wires; residents worried, officials indifferent

Phagwara: Woman ‘sold’ in Dubai; agent held

Map of 85 wards of Jalandhar MC finally out, Congress raises objections

Varsity Bill to increase political interference, caution academics

Major fire breaks out in factory

Major fire breaks out in factory

9-yr-old singer to represent Punjab on Yoga Day in Odisha

42% of state’s ZED-certified MSMEs from Ludhiana district

MC 1st in state to launch UPID cards for properties

Man thrashed, shot at in broad daylight

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Farm fires: SDMs asked to draw up plans to curb stubble burning

Final phase of paddy sowing begins today

International Yoga Day: Health Dept commemorates Yoga Week

Milestone academy win triangular cricket meet