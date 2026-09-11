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Home / Punjab / Punjab Police bust targeted killing plot backed by foreign handler, 2 arrested with arms

Punjab Police bust targeted killing plot backed by foreign handler, 2 arrested with arms

Pathankot CI arrest Ravinder Singh, alias Dhillon, and Jashanpreet Singh; both were nabbed on the outskirts of Gurdaspur city while on their way to Batala

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 07:08 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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he cops seized two sophisticated .30 bore pistols and 10 live cartridges. Photo: iStock
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The Counter-Intelligence (CI), Pathankot, on Friday arrested two men who had arrived from Dubai ostensibly to carry out a target killing.

Pathankot SSP Manpreet Singh said that district police just played a supporting role and had no major stakes in the incident.

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The CI arrested Ravinder Singh, alias Dhillon, and Jashanpreet Singh. Both were nabbed on the outskirts of Gurdaspur city while on their way to Batala, 35 km away.

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The cops seized two sophisticated .30 bore pistols and 10 live cartridges. The accused had recently returned from Dubai in order to carry out their plan.

The suspects were travelling by a motorcycle towards Batala to execute orders of a foreign-based handler when the police intercepted them.

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The State Special Operation Cell (SSCOC) Amritsar has registered an FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The backward and forward linkages pertaining to the incident are being investigated,” said a police officer.

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