DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab Police busts Pak-linked BKI terror module, key operative held

Punjab Police busts Pak-linked BKI terror module, key operative held

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:09 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

Punjab Police on Sunday said they have busted an ISI-sponsored proscribed terrorist outfit, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), operated by foreign-based handlers and arrested its key operative from Jalandhar.

Advertisement

The operation also led to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with 1.3 kg of high explosive, along with shrapnel and ball bearings, indicating preparations for a high-impact attack aimed at disturbing public peace, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Advertisement

The DGP said the timely action averted a major terror threat and safeguarded innocent lives.

Advertisement

"In a breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, in a joint operation with Jalandhar Rural Police, busts an #ISI-sponsored #BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers and arrests a key operative from Jalandhar," DGP Yadav said in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at Patara police station, Jalandhar Rural, under the relevant sections of the BNS, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act, he said.

Advertisement

Further investigations are underway to establish the complete terror network, including foreign handlers, local support networks, and all forward and backward linkages involved in the conspiracy, the DGP said.

Yadav said Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling terror networks, curbing organised crime and maintaining peace and security in the state.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts