Punjab Police busts Pak-linked BKI terror module, key operative held

Punjab Police on Sunday said they have busted an ISI-sponsored proscribed terrorist outfit, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), operated by foreign-based handlers and arrested its key operative from Jalandhar.

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The operation also led to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with 1.3 kg of high explosive, along with shrapnel and ball bearings, indicating preparations for a high-impact attack aimed at disturbing public peace, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

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The DGP said the timely action averted a major terror threat and safeguarded innocent lives.

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"In a breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, in a joint operation with Jalandhar Rural Police, busts an #ISI-sponsored #BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers and arrests a key operative from Jalandhar," DGP Yadav said in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at Patara police station, Jalandhar Rural, under the relevant sections of the BNS, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act, he said.

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Further investigations are underway to establish the complete terror network, including foreign handlers, local support networks, and all forward and backward linkages involved in the conspiracy, the DGP said.

Yadav said Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling terror networks, curbing organised crime and maintaining peace and security in the state.