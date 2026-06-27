Punjab Police challan 39K vechicle owners in 15 days for illegal hooters, sirens, flashers and black films

The Punjab Police conducted a 15-day special statewide drive against the illegal use of hooters, sirens, flashers and unauthorised use of black films on vehicles, resulting in the checking of over 1.80 lakh vehicles across the state.

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The drive, carried out on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, focused heavily on private vehicles unlawfully using signaling equipment or dark window tints to bypass traffic rules, evade identification, and project undue authority.

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Special Director General of Police (Special DGP), Law and Order, Praveen Sinha, while sharing details of the operation, specified that hooters, sirens, and flashers are strictly meant for emergency vehicles and essential services, whereas black films violate security and traffic regulations. Private individuals cannot be allowed to misuse these devices, he said.

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Divulging the outcomes of the 15-day operation, the Special DGP said that police teams checked a total of 1,79,980 vehicles. During the extensive checking, teams successfully removed 202 hooters, 49 sirens, and 2,430 flashers from unauthorised vehicles.

Furthermore, strict action was taken against tinted windows, leading to the removal of illegal black films from 2,445 vehicles on the spot, he said, while adding that in total, 39,872 violators were issued challans, and 412 vehicles were impounded.