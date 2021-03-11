Punjab Police claim to thwart target killing; 1 held with 3 pistols, ammunition

Chandigarh, May 8

Thwarting a major attempt of target killing, the Punjab Police on Sunday said they have arrested an accused in Kharar. The accused, identified as Gurinder Singh, alias Guri Shera of Fathegarh Sahib, has a criminal background and six cases, including extortion, Arms Act, snatching, dacoity, are already registered against him in the state.

The police have also recovered two .30 caliber pistols and one .32 caliber pistol along with 10 cartridges from his possession.

Giving details, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that following inputs that Guri Shera along with his associate, identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Jony, of Patiala district indulged in illicit smuggling of weapons, a case was registered against them at the City Kharar Police Station in SAS Nagar.

He said that acting on the tip-off, police teams under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni apprehended Guri Shera on Saturday and recovered three pistols and ammunition from his possession.

During the initial investigation, Guri disclosed that he used to procure arms and ammunition from states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and he was directed by an European-based handler to target an individual in an important city of Punjab, said DIG Bhullar.

The accused was also paid Rs 1.50 lakh to purchase arms and ammunition and logistic support to commit this sensational crime. They also used to deliver these weapons to their gang members in Punjab, he said.

The DIG said that further investigations are on to unravel the conspiracy and Guri's aide Gurpreet Singh will also be arrested soon. IANS