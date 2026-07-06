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Home / Punjab / Punjab Police commando's son murdered in Faridkot village

Punjab Police commando's son murdered in Faridkot village

The police have booked four persons, including a woman, for allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy to eliminate the youth

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 10:03 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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In a gruesome incident, son of a serving Punjab Police commando was found brutally murdered inside a house in Pipli village on Sunday evening. His hands, feet and mouth bound with ropes and the body was lying in a pool of blood. The police have booked four persons, including a woman, for allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy to eliminate the youth.

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The deceased has been identified as Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Faridkot town and the eldest son of Harnek Singh, who is posted with the Commando Battalion of Punjab Police in Chandigarh.

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According to the FIR registered on Harnek Singh's statement, Arshdeep had recently confided in his father over the phone that a woman named Harpreet Kaur had been persistently calling him, pressuring him to reciprocate a relationship. Singh stated that his son was visibly terrified by the unwanted advances. Alarmed by his son's distress, he took leave and rushed home, intending to approach Harpreet's paternal family in Pipli village along with village elders on Sunday evening to resolve the matter amicably.

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However, before the panchayat could intervene, tragedy struck. After briefly stepping out to attend a relative's funeral, Harnek Singh returned home to find Arshdeep missing. Sensing something was wrong, he rushed to Pipli village with former Sarpanch Iqbal Singh and other elders of the village.

As they approached the house of Chamkaur Singh, Harpreet's father, they were met with a chilling sight — three men sprinting away from the house, their clothes drenched in blood, with one of them clutching an axe. Bystanders present at the scene identified the fleeing men as Chamkaur Singh, his son Satnam Singh and son-in-law Simarjeet Singh.

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Moments later, Harnek Singh entered the house and saw the body of his son lying in a pool of blood.

Acting on Harnek Singh's complaint, the police have registered a case against Harpreet Kaur, her husband Simarjeet Singh, her father Chamkaur Singh, and her brother Satnam Singh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, pertaining to murder and criminal conspiracy.

A manhunt has also been launched to trace and arrest the accused.

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