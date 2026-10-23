Punjab Police constable physical test clashes with Group D exam, aspirants seek date change

A number of aspirants for Punjab Police constable posts have sought a change in the date of either the physical test for police recruitment or the Group D written examination, saying the two are scheduled for October 25.

The candidates have sent representations to the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB), saying they have applied for both recruitments and are unable to appear for both tests on the same day.

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Group D posts are entry-level, non-technical support jobs in various Punjab Government departments. Common designations include sewadar (peon or office attendant), chowkidar (watchman or guard), safai sewak (sweeper), maali (gardener), baildar, water carrier and animal or cattle attendants, mainly in departments such as animal husbandry. The PSSSB conducts recruitment for these posts.

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According to the candidates, the written examination for Group D posts under Advertisement No. 04/2026 falls on the same date as the physical test for police constable recruitment. Many have paid fees for both examinations and cleared the earlier stage of the constable selection process, leaving only the physical test.

“Neither the PSSSB nor the Punjab Police has issued a joint notice rescheduling either exam for candidates facing a direct clash,” the representations point out.

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The candidates have urged the authorities to either reschedule one of the two tests or provide an alternative date for those affected, so that they do not lose a chance at either recruitment after clearing earlier stages and paying fees.

There was no official response from the PSSSB or the Punjab Police till the time of filing this report.