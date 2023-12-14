Punjab police constable posted in ADGP staff held for extortion in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, December 14

A Punjab Police constable, posted in the staff of an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a scrap dealer here on Thursday.

Police said constable Mohinderpal Singh and Mauli village resident Sandeep Singh were nabbed while extorting Rs 8,000 from Munna, a scrap dealer, in Sohana.

However their accomplice Kala, a resident of Raipur was absconding, they added.

Meanwhile, scrap dealer Munna’s wife alleged that the trio took Rs 7,000 from her on Wednesday by posing as officials of Sohana police station.

The accused persons reportedly came again on Thursday and demanded Rs 8,000 more, upon which the scrap dealer informed police.

Officials said that accused Kala has several cases of theft registered against him, while the role of IRB constable in past incidents was being probed.

A case under sections 120-B, 384, 419 of the IPC and sections 7 and 7 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the Sohana police station. The duo was produced before the court and remanded to police custody for a day.

#Mohali #Punjab Police