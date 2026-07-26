Punjab Police foil BKI terror plot, arrest key operative

In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, Counter Intelligence (CI) Jalandhar, in a joint operation with Jalandhar Rural Police, has busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module allegedly operated by foreign-based handlers with the arrest of its key operative in Jalandhar, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

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The arrested suspect has been identified as Satbir Singh, a resident of Padiana village in Adampur, Jalandhar. Police also recovered a black Platina motorcycle (PB-08-ET-6736), which he was riding at the time of his arrest.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav said the operation led to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 1.3 kg of high explosive, along with shrapnel and ball bearings, indicating preparations for a high-impact attack intended to disturb public peace.

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"This swift and timely action has successfully averted a major terror threat and safeguarded innocent lives," he said.

Sharing operational details, the DGP said CI Jalandhar had received reliable intelligence that an operative of the BKI module had retrieved a consignment of explosives on the directions of his foreign-based handlers.

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Teams from CI Jalandhar and Jalandhar Rural Police jointly set up a naka at Dhandaur village and intercepted Satbir Singh while he was riding the motorcycle. During a search, police recovered a bag containing the IED.

The DGP said further investigations were under way to establish both forward and backward linkages in the case and dismantle the entire terror network, including foreign handlers and local support networks allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Patara Police Station in Jalandhar under Sections 113(1) and 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 25(1B)(a) of the Arms Act.