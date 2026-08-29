Punjab Police foil espionage bid in Ludhiana, 1 held

Ludhiana Police, in coordination with the Counter-Intelligence wing, has foiled an alleged espionage bid by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and arrested one person, police commissioner Swapan Sharma said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Sharma said a joint team, acting on secret information on August 27, intercepted the accused, identified as Rashpal Singh, a resident of Sarafkot in Gurdaspur’s Fatehgarh Churian.

Advertisement

The accused rented a shop opposite a hospital in New Sunder Nagar on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur National Highway, the commissioner said.

Advertisement

He had installed CCTV cameras outside the shop and provided his handlers in Pakistan with full live-streaming access, he said.

The Pakistani operatives allegedly used the feed to monitor security movements and issue threats through various mobile numbers. The accused was also allegedly sharing confidential information related to national security and defence agencies, Sharma said.

Advertisement

A case has been registered at Sarabha Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused was produced in court and sent to six-day police remand. Two CCTV cameras, a WiFi router, a power adapter and a memory card were recovered from his possession, police said.

“An in-depth interrogation is under way to ascertain the extent of sensitive data transmitted,” Sharma said.