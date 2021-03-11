Punjab police form SIT to probe Patiala clash

Patiala, May 4
The Punjab police on Wednesday said it has set up a five-member special investigation team to probe into the last week’s clash here over an anti-Khalistan march in which four people had been injured.
Inspector-General of Police (Patiala Range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said the SIT has been set up under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Mehtab Singh for probing the Patiala incident.
The SIT will carry out a detailed probe into the April 29 clash here between two groups, said Chhina.
The four other members of the SIT include two deputy superintendents of police and the station house officer of Kotwali police station.
Two groups had clashed last week over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.
The clash had taken place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of the ‘Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)’ began a ‘Khalistan Murdabad March’. Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event. Four people were injured in the subsequent clash between the two groups.
Police have arrested the main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana and eight others so far for their alleged involvement in the violence.
Six FIRs have been lodged in connection with the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised