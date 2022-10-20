Punjab Police Head Constable hurt in encounter with drug smuggler in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 19

A Head Constable of the Punjab Police was injured in an encounter with a drug smuggler at Duneke village on the outskirts of Moga city late on Tuesday.

According to sources, a police team from Phillaur raided Duneke village to arrest the smuggler allegedly involved in supplying drugs to under-training policemen at the Police Training Academy, Phillaur. The drug smuggler fired shots at the policemen, injuring Head Constable Mandeep Singh.

Showing exemplary courage, the injured cop managed to nab the drug smuggler. Mandeep suffered a bullet injury in the abdomen

The smuggler has been identified as Gagandeep Singh who reportedly belongs to Haryana. His antecedents are being verified by the police.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said criminal case had been registered against Gagandeep.

