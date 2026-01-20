Punjab Police launch 'Operation Prahar' to crack down on gangster activities abroad and in state

The Punjab Police on Tuesday launched ‘Operation Prahar’, targeting a network of 60 gangsters based abroad and 1,200 associates in the state, adding that 1,200 associates of gangsters have been arrested.

Announcing the operation, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that 12,000 police personnel are conducting raids across the state, targeting 600 houses of gangsters’ family members and hundreds of hideouts. The operation also extends to other regions where these gangsters operate.

“Our objective is to make Punjab free of gangster activities by dismantling their entire network,” said DGP Yadav. He added that the operation was initiated following a series of brainstorming sessions and under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The DGP urged gangsters, associates, and sympathisers to surrender, assuring that the government would help them reintegrate into society. “The complete ecosystem of gangsters will be dismantled, their financial trails exposed, and there will be zero tolerance for aiding or abetting them,” he said.

He further warned that gangsters operating from abroad are not safe, as Punjab Police, with support from the Indian government, is tracking them. “Supporters within the state will also be taken to task as per the law,” he added.

On financial crimes, the DGP stated that proceeds from criminal activities would be scrutinised, and properties linked to gangsters would be attached, similar to measures taken against drug smugglers.

He emphasised a strict stance on internal accountability: “Any police official found assisting gangsters will be treated as a gangster themselves.” He also reiterated zero tolerance for extortion calls.

DGP Yadav was flanked by Special DGP Arpit Shukla, Chief of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Promod Ban, and IG Dr Sukhchain Singh. Responding to questions about political links to gangsters, the DGP said, “So far, no connection between politicians and gangsters has been found.”

The DGP also highlighted ongoing efforts to upgrade state jails, with a Rs 500 crore plan to install jammers, security, and surveillance equipment. Jail factories are being revamped to provide inmates with opportunities for gainful employment.

A new Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) has been established to focus on the extradition and deportation of gangsters. IG Counter-Intelligence Ashish Choudhary, recently returned from a seven-year deputation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has been appointed head of the cell. Already, 21 Red Corner Notices have been issued against fugitives.