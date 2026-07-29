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Home / Punjab / Punjab Police launches e-Zero FIRs for swift action in cyber financial fraud cases

Punjab Police launches e-Zero FIRs for swift action in cyber financial fraud cases

DGP Yadav said that complaints involving fraud of Rs 1 crore or more will be transferred to the state cybercrime police station in Mohali for registration and investigation

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Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:47 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Police has operationalised the e-Zero FIR mechanism for cyber financial fraud cases involving fraudulent transactions above Rs 5 lakh.

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The e-Zero FIR mechanism enables eligible cyber financial fraud complaints reported through National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 to be automatically converted into e-Zero FIRs and electronically transmitted through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) to the concerned cybercrime police station in districts or commissionerates of police for immediate investigation.

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The mechanism was formally launched on Tuesday, following the issuance of the Standing Order by DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

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The state cybercrime division will monitor the implementation of the e-Zero FIR mechanism across the state to ensure timely registration, transfer, investigation, and supervision of cyber financial fraud cases.

DGP Yadav on Wednesday said that complaints involving cyber financial fraud of Rs 1 crore or more will be transferred to the state cybercrime police station in Mohali for registration and investigation.

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He highlighted that the new mechanism has been designed to eliminate delays in the registration of FIRs and ensure immediate action to freeze bank accounts, digital wallets, and other payment instruments used in cyber frauds, preserve electronic evidence, coordinate with financial intermediaries, and initiate prompt investigation to maximise recovery of the defrauded money.

“The first few hours after a cyber-financial fraud are the most critical for tracing and freezing funds. By enabling automatic registration, the e-Zero FIR system empowers investigating officers to take urgent legal and technical measures without procedural delays,” the DGP added.

Under the system, victims will also be informed immediately about the registration of their e-Zero FIR, details of the concerned cybercrime police station, the investigating officer, and the procedure for completing statutory formalities under the BNSS, 2023.

Special DGP Cyber Crime V Neeraja emphasised that the mechanism strengthens coordination among the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930), CCTNS, banks, financial institutions, telecom service providers, intermediaries and law enforcement agencies, ensuring a faster and more effective response to cyber financial frauds.

Neeraja appealed to citizens to report cases of cyber financial fraud immediately through the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or the NCRP portal, emphasising that prompt reporting greatly improves the possibility of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering the defrauded amount.

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