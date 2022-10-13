Punjab Police nab Mohali RPG attack accused from Mumbai

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 13

The Central agencies, Punjab Police and Maharashtra ATS on Thursday nabbed the suspect in the Mohali RPG attack case from Mumbai.

Accused Charat Singh in custody. Credit: @DGPPunjabPolice/Twitter

Charat Singh did a recce before the May 9 attack and was instrumental in providing logistical support and arranging RPG and an AK-47 rifle.

"Charat Singh is key operative and associate of Canada-based BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa," Punjab DGP tweeted.

In a major breakthrough #PunjabPolice, in a Joint Operation with Central Agency & ATS Maharashtra, has apprehended Charat Singh, main accused in #RPG attack at Intel HQs #Mohali, #Punjab from #Mumbai today morning. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DPkJRWr3tf — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 13, 2022

He is key operative & associate of #Canada-based #BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh @ Landa. @PunjabPoliceInd will strive to make the state crime-free as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann (2/2) — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 13, 2022

A resident of Mehdipur village in Khem Karan, 3km from Pakistan border, Charat Singh was out on a 56-day parole granted after eight years of his conviction in a murder case.

Two days ago, police had filed the chargesheet in the RPG attack case in a Mohali court.

The 272-page chargesheet lays out the charges against seven of the 13 accused and relies on the forensic report and technical evidence.

Those arrested include Nishant Singh of Kulla village in Bhikhiwind, Jagdeep Singh Kang of Sector 85 in Mohali, Kanwarjit Singh, alias Kanwar Bath of Gumtala in Amritsar, Baljinder Singh, alias Rambo, of Patti, Baljit Kaur, alias Sukhi, of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar, Anant Deep Singh, alias Sonu, of Guru Nanak Colony in Amritsar and Lovepreet Singh, alias Vicky.

A case had been registered against the accused at the Sohana police station on May 9 under Sections 307, 212, 216, 120-B of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and the Explosives Act.

