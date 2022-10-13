Punjab Police nab Mohali RPG attack accused from Mumbai

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, October 13
The Central agencies, Punjab Police and Maharashtra ATS on Thursday nabbed the suspect in the Mohali RPG attack case from Mumbai.
Charat Singh did a recce before the May 9 attack and was instrumental in providing logistical support and arranging RPG and an AK-47 rifle.
"Charat Singh is key operative and associate of Canada-based BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa," Punjab DGP tweeted.
In a major breakthrough #PunjabPolice, in a Joint Operation with Central Agency & ATS Maharashtra, has apprehended Charat Singh, main accused in #RPG attack at Intel HQs #Mohali, #Punjab from #Mumbai today morning. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DPkJRWr3tf— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 13, 2022
He is key operative & associate of #Canada-based #BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh @ Landa. @PunjabPoliceInd will strive to make the state crime-free as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann (2/2)— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 13, 2022
A resident of Mehdipur village in Khem Karan, 3km from Pakistan border, Charat Singh was out on a 56-day parole granted after eight years of his conviction in a murder case.
Two days ago, police had filed the chargesheet in the RPG attack case in a Mohali court.
The 272-page chargesheet lays out the charges against seven of the 13 accused and relies on the forensic report and technical evidence.
Those arrested include Nishant Singh of Kulla village in Bhikhiwind, Jagdeep Singh Kang of Sector 85 in Mohali, Kanwarjit Singh, alias Kanwar Bath of Gumtala in Amritsar, Baljinder Singh, alias Rambo, of Patti, Baljit Kaur, alias Sukhi, of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar, Anant Deep Singh, alias Sonu, of Guru Nanak Colony in Amritsar and Lovepreet Singh, alias Vicky.
A case had been registered against the accused at the Sohana police station on May 9 under Sections 307, 212, 216, 120-B of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and the Explosives Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51