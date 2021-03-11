Punjab police not probing FIRs registered on its complaints fairly: Fastway in HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 4

Alleging that the Punjab Police was not fairly investigating and inquiring into the FIRs registered on its complaints, Fastway Transmission Pvt Ltd on Wednesday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for directions to the State of Punjab to handover the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation or any other independent agency outside the State of Punjab.

Taking up the matter, Justice Raj Mohan Singh of the High Court called for a status report, after issuing notice of motion to the State, the Director-General of Police, Jalandhar Commissioner of Police, the CBI and other respondents.

In its petition filed through counsel Sant Pal Singh Sidhu, the company transmitting digital cable TV signal to subscribers through local cable operators alleged that the police inaction was due to “political pressure”.

Appearing before Justice Raj Mohan Singh’s Bench, Sidhu submitted three FIRs were registered in Jalandhar after the petitioner’s “cable wires” were cut at several areas. The amplifiers, node and transmitters, too, were taken away. But the police was not acting in the matter and the entire episode clearly went to show total lawlessness.

Before parting with the case, Justice Raj Mohan Singh fixed the case for further hearing on May 11 after taking note of Sidhu’s contentions that the FIRs were registered “in respect of cognizable offence”. But the police had till date not taken any action against the “accused/wrong doers”.