 Punjab Police officer Gurjot Kaler hosts Tricolour on Mount Elbrus—the highest peak in Europe : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Police officer Gurjot Kaler hosts Tricolour on Mount Elbrus—the highest peak in Europe

Punjab Police officer Gurjot Kaler hosts Tricolour on Mount Elbrus—the highest peak in Europe

He is currently handling the charge of AIG-Excise and Taxation, Punjab

Punjab Police officer Gurjot Kaler hosts Tricolour on Mount Elbrus—the highest peak in Europe

Gurjot Singh Kaler unfurled the Tricolour on the top of the Mount Elbrus—the highest mountain of European continent and Russia.



Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 13

Commemorating 76 years of Indian Independence, Gurjot Singh Kaler, a senior police officer from Punjab, successfully scaled the Mount Elbrus and unfurled the Tricolour on the top of the Mount Elbrus—the highest mountain of European continent and Russia. Kaler is a trained mountaineer and was adjudged as the best mountaineer during his course of Basic Mountaineering Course (BMC) at Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

His recent feat is remarkable keeping in mind that the Caucasus’ tallest mountain, Mount Elbrus, is 5,642 meters (18,510 feet) above sea level.

There were 4 more persons in Gurjot Kaler's team expedition to the roof of Europe. They reached on the top of Mount Elbrus on August 11 at 7am after battling heavy snowstorms, thunderstorms and atmospheric lightning.

He is currently handling the charge of AIG-Excise and Taxation, Punjab, and was recently awarded with the Chief Minister's Medal for outstanding devotion to duty in January 2023 and conferred with Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Raj Yuva Puraskar by the Government of Punjab in March 2023 for his fight against drug abuse in Punjab and promoting the culture of sports.

Mount Elbrus is covered in snow all the year around and is home to 22 glaciers that feed 3 rivers, Baksan, Malka and Kuban. Elbrus is part of the Caucasus mountain range, near the Georgian border in the south of Russia. The Caucasus technically sits in Asia and Europe, although most geographers place it in Europe. So it’s a mountain range that spans two continents.

Committed to the spirit of combating climate change and global warming, the mission of Mount Elbrus was dedicated by Gurjot Singh Kaler to exhort the world community to preserve the environment and create awareness about depletingforest reserves across our planet and melting of glaciers. It took him 5 days to successfully do the summit after acclimatization hikes to Mount Cheget and Pastukhov Rocks. The weather was very turbulent on the day of the summit and there was a lot of lightening and thunderstorms which made the climb very difficult. At one point, it looked impossible but the sheer willpower, perseverance and determination served him in good stead throughout the adventurous expedition. In Kaler's words, "Only in tough circumstances we can test the real toughness of mind".

Kaler has become the first Punjab Police officer to scale Mount Elbrus with this feat. Earlier, he had successfully done the summit of highest mountain of African Continent-Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. The daredevil officer had also performed a Skydive jump from 15000 feet in the air during the corona pandemic to serve as a heartfelt tribute of bravery and courage to the corona warriors who had sacrificed their lives during the pandemic.

Kaler feels that his efforts in terms of climbing Mount Ebrus would go a long way in awakening the world community to join hands for combating climate change.

#Europe #Mohali #Punjab Police #Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

8
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

9
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

10
Himachal

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated