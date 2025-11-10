Punjab Police on high alert following car blast at Red Fort in Delhi

In the wake of a powerful blast at Delhi’s iconic Red Fort on Monday evening, the Punjab Police has swung into high‑alert mode, launching a multi‑pranged security overhaul to prevent any spill‑over threats across the state. Police have sounded a red alert and started checking vital installations and vehicles.

DGP Gaurav Yadav presided over a virtual emergency meeting convened immediately after the Delhi blast, bringing together Punjab’s top police brass — including Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), and Range Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) — to assess and bolster the security apparatus. DGP Yadav said the high‑level meeting focused on real‑time intelligence sharing and rapid‑response strategies to safeguard vulnerable sites in Punjab.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Counter Intelligence and the Special Director General of Police (DGP) Intelligence participated in the meeting.

As an immediate measure, police have intensified vehicle checks at major checkpoints, entry points, and highways, with random inspections ramping up to deter suspicious movements. A special focus has been placed on “Night Domination” operations, involving increased patrolling in urban and rural areas after dusk to maintain a visible security presence and deter nocturnal threats.

In parallel, police teams have fanned out to conduct thorough checks at hotels, guest houses, and traditional sarais (inns), verifying guest identities, luggage, and occupancy records. Districts bordering Delhi — such as Pathankot, Amritsar, and Jalandhar — have received additional central and state forces to augment local resources, with quick‑response units on standby.