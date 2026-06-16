Punjab Police organise ‘Chhabeel’ on Guru Arjan Dev martyrdom day

In a tribute to the timeless message of faith, sacrifice, and service to humanity, Punjab Police organised a ‘Chhabeel’ on Tuesday to mark the martyrdom day of the fifth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Arjan Dev, and the sacred occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi.

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Cold, sweet water was served to the public outside the Punjab Police headquarters in the spirit of sewa and compassion exemplified by Guru Sahib.

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On the occasion, DGP Gaurav Yadav actively participated in the sewa, serving water to passersby to provide relief amid the scorching summer heat.

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A large number of senior officials joined the DGP in the initiative. Those present included Special DGP Headquarters SS Srivastava, Special DGP Technical Services Ram Singh, ADGP Security Kaustubh Sharma, DIG Admin Alka Meena, DIG Personnel Amneet Kondal, DIG Crime Sarabjit Singh, AIG Personnel Suhail Qasim Mir, AIG Provisioning Ajay Gandhi, and Staff Officer to DGP Rishabh Bhola. All paid their respects and contributed to the smooth conduct of the sewa.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “May the timeless teachings of Sri Guru Arjan Dev continue to guide and inspire us to serve society with dedication, empathy, and selfless commitment.”