Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Chandigarh, August 5
The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has recovered four kilograms of heroin in a follow-up case of the cross-border drug smuggling racket busted two days ago.
On Thursday, the police busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling racket and nabbed one person, the police said.
Shinder Singh, a resident of Mehatpur in Jalandhar, was arrested and six kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh cash were recovered from his possession, they added.
Singh and his accomplices had recently procured a big consignment of heroin pushed into the Indian territory by Pakistan-based smugglers and agencies through the riverine route in Ferozepur, police had earlier said.
With Saturday's seizure, the total recovery of heroin in the case reached 10 kg, the police said.
Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav tweeted, “In a follow-up recovery, Counter Intelligence recovers additional 4 Kgs Heroin from cross-border drug smuggling racket.” The DGP added that teams of Punjab Police are trying to arrest the remaining accused to "break the drug supply chain".
