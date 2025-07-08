DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab Police registers FIR in connection with IndiGo flight bomb hoax

Punjab Police registers FIR in connection with IndiGo flight bomb hoax

A tissue paper reading bomb inside was found in a lavatory during the cleaning of an aircraft on July 5
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh,Punjab, Updated At : 02:52 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Punjab Police has registered an FIR in connection with a hoax bomb threat on an IndiGo flight that landed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here from Hyderabad last week, officials said on Tuesday.

A tissue paper reading "bomb inside" was found in a lavatory during the cleaning of the aircraft after it landed at the airport on July 5, according to the officials.

After the note was found, a thorough search of the aircraft was carried out, but no explosive was found, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amarpreet Singh said, "An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad landed here on July 5 and it was supposed to go to Delhi. After the passengers deboarded, a tissue paper reading "bomb inside" was found in the aircraft's lavatory during cleaning."

"This was immediately reported to the airport authorities and police by IndiGo's security manager. An anti-sabotage team, bomb disposal squad and CISF personnel thoroughly checked the aircraft. Passengers' luggage was also screened and checked, but nothing was found," he said.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Aircraft (Security) Act. Further investigation is underway, the DSP said.

