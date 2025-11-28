Punjab Police reshuffle: 18 IPS, 61 DSPs get new postings ahead of local body elections

As part of Punjab Police reshuffle, eighteen IPS and 61 DSP-rank officers have been given new postings.

The Punjab Police have issued fresh orders covering one DIG, two AIGs, 15 SPs and 61 DSPs.

Among the key changes, DIG Surinderjit Singh Man has been posted to the Prisons Department.

Parambir Singh Parmar has been appointed AIG, Law and Order, while Kanwaldeep Singh has been assigned as AIG, Bureau of Investigation.

Most of the reshuffle pertains to district-level postings. Sources said the changes have been carried out ahead of the upcoming Local Bodies elections, which are expected to be announced soon.