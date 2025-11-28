DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab Police reshuffle: 18 IPS, 61 DSPs get new postings ahead of local body elections

Punjab Police reshuffle: 18 IPS, 61 DSPs get new postings ahead of local body elections

Among the key changes, DIG Surinderjit Singh Man has been posted to the Prisons Department

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:25 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

As part of Punjab Police reshuffle, eighteen IPS and 61 DSP-rank officers have been given new postings.

Advertisement

The Punjab Police have issued fresh orders covering one DIG, two AIGs, 15 SPs and 61 DSPs.

Advertisement

Among the key changes, DIG Surinderjit Singh Man has been posted to the Prisons Department.

Advertisement

Parambir Singh Parmar has been appointed AIG, Law and Order, while Kanwaldeep Singh has been assigned as AIG, Bureau of Investigation.

Most of the reshuffle pertains to district-level postings. Sources said the changes have been carried out ahead of the upcoming Local Bodies elections, which are expected to be announced soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts