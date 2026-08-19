Punjab Police secures deportation of 3 wanted Bambiha gang operatives from Malaysia

Punjab Police has secured the deportation of three wanted suspects linked to the Davinder Bambiha gang from Malaysia in coordination with central agencies, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

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The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh.

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According to the DGP, the three are wanted in multiple cases involving murder, extortion and explosives, and an alleged plan to carry out a hand-grenade blast in Ludhiana. He also said the cases have links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

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In a post on X, Yadav said the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) of the Counter Intelligence Wing, with assistance from central agencies, had secured the deportation of the three from Malaysia.

Delhi: Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, deported three Bambiha gang associates from Malaysia. Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh and Pavandeep Singh were arrested for involvement in extortion, targeted killings and other crimes. Ajay and Pavandeep are also accused of… pic.twitter.com/aH8QjzTYTL — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2026

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“Punjab Police achieves a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime,” Yadav said in the post.

𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐬 #𝐎𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐂 (𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞… — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 19, 2026

He said Jas, Ajay and Pawandeep were arrested at IGI Airport, New Delhi, upon their arrival and were being brought to Punjab for further investigation.