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Home / Punjab / Punjab Police secures deportation of 3 wanted Bambiha gang operatives from Malaysia

Punjab Police secures deportation of 3 wanted Bambiha gang operatives from Malaysia

Operatives wanted in multiple cases involving murder, extortion and explosives, and alleged plan to carry out hand-grenade blast in Ludhiana

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:34 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. File Photo
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Punjab Police has secured the deportation of three wanted suspects linked to the Davinder Bambiha gang from Malaysia in coordination with central agencies, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

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The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh.

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According to the DGP, the three are wanted in multiple cases involving murder, extortion and explosives, and an alleged plan to carry out a hand-grenade blast in Ludhiana. He also said the cases have links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

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In a post on X, Yadav said the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) of the Counter Intelligence Wing, with assistance from central agencies, had secured the deportation of the three from Malaysia.

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“Punjab Police achieves a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime,” Yadav said in the post.

He said Jas, Ajay and Pawandeep were arrested at IGI Airport, New Delhi, upon their arrival and were being brought to Punjab for further investigation.

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