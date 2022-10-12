Punjab Police SIT questions SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in 2015 Kotkapura firing case

PTI

Chandigarh, October 12

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case has been questioning former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal at his residence here, sources said on Wednesday.

SIT officials at Parkash Singh Badal's house.

The SIT is led by Additional Director General of Police LK Yadav.

Badal was the chief minister of Punjab when the police firing took place in 2015.

On September 14, the SIT had had questioned Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in connection with the case.

The incidents relate to the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, handwritten sacrilegious posters, and pages of the holy book being torn at Bargari in Faridkot seven years ago.

These incidents had triggered protests during which two men were killed at Behbal Kalan and a few injured at Kotkapura in police firing.

The Akali Dal had earlier accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of doing politics over the case in order to divert people's attention from its "failures".