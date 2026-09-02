Punjab Police stalled registration of FIR despite being provided ‘detailed evidence’: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday accused the Punjab Police of stalling the registration of an FIR despite the central agency sharing “detailed evidence” pointing to an alleged network involving police transfers, hawala transactions and land deals.

Advertisement

In a statement issued in response to the Punjab Government’s stand on registration of the FIR, the ED said it had formally shared the evidence with the DGP, Punjab, under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on July 30 and August 7.

Advertisement

According to the agency, the material revealed the alleged role of middleman Nitin Gohal in collating requests for police transfers, ex-filtrating pre-signed transfer orders, facilitating hawala transactions, engineering land deals and managing cash payments related to travel and hotel expenses.

Advertisement

Related news: BJP attacks AAP over ‘cash-for-transfer’ racket in Punjab, demands CM Mann’s resignation

The ED said that despite subsequent communications, Punjab Police officials failed to register an FIR, which the agency termed a mandatory legal step.

Advertisement

The agency further alleged that its representative, who personally went to deliver the investigative reports to the Punjab Police on September 1, was not even given an acknowledgement.

The ED said it was subsequently compelled to officially serve the documents through email.

The ED has now sought the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, contending that the state police had failed to act despite being provided specific investigative material.