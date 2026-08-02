Punjab Police stop accepting Aadhaar as identity proof at Sanjh Kendras after UIDAI flags concerns

Aadhaar cards are no longer being accepted as proof of identity or address proof for registering complaints and availing services at Sanjh Kendras of the Punjab Police across the state.

Advertisement

According to sources, all Sanjh Kendras functioning under the Punjab Police have been instructed not to use Aadhaar as a supporting document while processing applications or complaints. Instead, citizens have been advised to produce alternative identity or address proofs such as voter identity cards, driver's licences, passports or other valid government-issued documents.

Advertisement

Officials working at various Sanjh Kendras confirmed the development. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, they said that while applicants were routinely asked to furnish identity and address proof for various police-related services, Aadhaar cards were no longer being accepted for this purpose.

Advertisement

The officials said the instructions were communicated to all Sanjh Kendras after concerns were conveyed regarding the use of Aadhaar details in police systems used for processing citizen service applications. Sources in the police department said the decision was taken after the UIDAI expressed reservations over the use of Aadhaar information on the servers used by the Punjab Police for Sanjh Kendra operations.

According to sources, the UIDAI was of the view that Aadhaar-related information should not be processed on systems that were not authorised for handling Aadhaar data as this could potentially compromise the security and privacy of citizens' biometric and demographic information.

Advertisement

When contacted, Ropar SSP Maninder Singh confirmed that Aadhaar was no longer being accepted as identity or address proof at Sanjh Kendras in accordance with directions issued by the Punjab Police Headquarters.

"This is being done to protect the Aadhaar data of common people in line with the directions of UIDAI," the SSP added. The move is expected to affect citizens visiting Sanjh Kendras for services such as registration of complaints, police verification, character certificates, tenant verification, servant verification, passport verification-related formalities and other citizen centric police services.

Sanjh Kendras are citizen facilitation centres established by the Punjab Police to provide a single-window mechanism for a wide range of police services. The centres were set up with the objective of making police services more accessible to common people. Besides receiving complaints, these centres process applications related to police clearances, verifications, lost reports, permissions and various public service requests, reducing the need for repeated visits to police stations.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a statutory authority functioning under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and is responsible for issuing Aadhaar numbers and safeguarding the Aadhaar system. UIDAI frames regulations governing the collection, storage and use of Aadhaar information and periodically issues guidelines to ensure that Aadhaar data is handled only through secure and authorised systems.

Police officials said the latest directions are intended solely to protect data security and should not be interpreted as reducing the validity of Aadhaar as a government issued identity document.