Punjab Police take custody of Lawrence Bishnoi aide whose US wedding saw Anmol Bishnoi dance with singers

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) took custody of Karamveer Singh, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, after he was deported from Canada, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Singh, a resident of Bahadur Ke village in Ludhiana, is the same man whose 2023 wedding reception in Bakersfield, California, produced a viral video of fugitive Anmol Bishnoi dancing alongside Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann.

Advertisement

He was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi upon his arrival.

Advertisement

The development came days after Punjab Police, with the help of central agencies, secured the extradition of Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, from Moldova.

The DGP said Singh had provided logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi in the US. He was wanted in a case registered at the State Crime police station, SAS Nagar, under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Passport Act. A look-out circular against him was issued by the AGTF on September 3.

Advertisement

Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban said Singh had an extensive criminal record in Punjab, with at least five cases against him for murder, attempt to murder, armed robbery, extortion and offences under the Arms Act.

Further investigation was underway to establish his operational links, sources of funding and connections with other gang members, he said.