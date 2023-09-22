 Punjab Police to have Artificial Intelligence-based technology: CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

  • Punjab Police to have Artificial Intelligence-based technology: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Police to have Artificial Intelligence-based technology: CM Bhagwant Mann

Said the initiative will go a long way in further improving the policing in the state

Punjab Police to have Artificial Intelligence-based technology: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the assing out parade of 2,999 constables in Jalandhar on Friday.



PTI

Jalandhar, September 22

Artificial intelligence technology will be used to further enhance efficiency of the Punjab police, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday. He said the state government will soon introduce the AI technology for enhancing the efficiency of Punjab Police to make it a front ranking force in the country.

According to an official statement, Mann was addressing a gathering during the passing out parade of 2,999 constables here. He envisioned that this initiative will go a long way in further improving the policing in the state. He said that the decision aims at making Punjab a frontrunner in the usage of AI.

The Chief Minister said that being a border state a number of forces inimical to state have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb hard earned peace of state but the Punjab Police has always foiled such attempts.

He said that to further overcome major challenges faced by the state it is imperative that the police force is updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology.

Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed hope that the Punjab Police will uphold the glorious legacy of serving the people with utmost professional commitment.

Mann said that to check the fatality rate due to road accidents in the state on one hand and to streamline the movement of traffic on the roads of the state on the other, the state government has launched Sadak Surakhya Force.

Mann said that this force will be entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement on roads and others to check the road accidents.

He said this Force will reduce the burden on cops deployed in Police stations.

The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, 1300 cops will be recruited for this specialized force.

He said that initially 144 vehicles equipped with ultra-modern gadgets will be deployed after every 30 kilometres to man the roads.

Mann further said that the vehicles will also have a complete medical kit for providing emergency treatment to any person in need.

Meanwhile, Mann said that the state government has already decided to recruit 1800 constables and 300 Sub Inspectors every year in Punjab Police for the coming four years to overcome the shortage of cops.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government will soon embark on a major recruitment drive in sports and technical cadre of the Punjab Police.

Congratulating the newly recruited cops on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it is a momentous occasion for them as they have become an integral part of the Punjab Police family.

He exhorted the cops to discharge their duty with utmost dedication, hard work and commitment.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav was among those present on the occasion.  

